Raging Osu Chieftaincy Saga: Family Outraged As Judge ‘Dodges’ Judgement

The high hopes of the Osu Mantse Nii Nortey Owuo III and his charges in anticipation of a definite pronouncement or determination on the issue of who has the right to represent Osu Stool as the chief in all matters was met with disappointment when an Accra High Court denied jurisdiction to make a decision on the case.

On the 7th March 2018 at an Accra High Court presided over by his Lordship Justice Anthony Oppong, in a dispute of Osu stool land between Nii Kinka Dowuona VI and Nana Okyere Bekoe II, Nii Nortey Owuo III the Osu Mantse joined the case to challenge the locus or status of Nii Kinka Dowuona VI who also claims to be the chief of Osu.

Nii Dowuona VIII claims that Nii Owuo III has been destooled by a local government bulletin and hence his installation.

Meanwhile the matter in contention has to do with the deletion of the name of Nii Nortey Owuo III from the register of both the Regional and National House of Chiefs by Kinka Dowuona VI who subsequently succeeded in inserting his name when Nii Nortey Owuo III had not been destooled, resigned or incapacitated.

The substitution of the name of Nii Nortey Owuo III by Nii Kinka Dowuona VII was based on a Local Government Bulletin on dated 23rd August 1986 which merely suggested a withdrawal of Government Recognition.

But the lawyer for Nii Nortey Owuo III submitted that the local government bulletin does not deprive Nii Nortey Owuo III of his customary function but only with respect to statutory function relating to matters of the Osu Stool and therefore he(Nii Nortey Owuo III) is the proper person to institute the above mentioned action against Nana Okyere Bekoe II and not Nii Dowuona VI.

She further impressed upon the court that the Supreme Court has a judgment on these issues as is captured in the 2005-2006 law report of Ghana as SCGLR 628 in the matter of Osu Stool Ako Nortei II (Mankralo of Osu) v Nortey Owuo III (Intervener) where the Apex Court astutely stated that “the withdrawal of Government recognition under Local Government Bulletin on 23 of August 1986 did not operate to destool Nii Nortey Owuo III as Osu Mantse,” and same has since not been set aside or appealed against.

But, after the considerations of the submissions of parties involved, his Lordship Anthony Oppong took the middle path and ruled that his ”court is bereft with the jurisdiction to purport to carry out the enterprise of ascertaining who is the proper person to be regarded as the occupant of the Osu Stool and that it will require investigation into whether the Applicant(Nii Nortey Owuo III) has been destooled according to law or the Plaintiff Nii Kinka Dowuona VI had been enstooled according to law” and hence dismissed the case.

Currently, the main matter is still at the Supreme Court pending review after the apex court had earlier denied jurisdiction on the matter of the alleged fraud levelled against Nii Kinka Dowuona VI by classifying the case as “Chieftaincy cause or matter”