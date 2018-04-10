MCE Meets Past Officers To Discuss Development Projects

Iddrisu Musah Superior, Mayor of Tamale, has met his predecessors to discuss the development of Tamale and the entire Northern Region.

The meeting brought together 10 former mayors of Tamale, with the exception of the immediate-past Mayor Abdul Hanan Gundadow.

In his address, Musah Superior said the contributions and sacrifices of the former Mayors towards the development of Tamale cannot be downplayed.

He praised them for helping to shape the metropolis.

According to Musah Superior, the meeting was to tap into the rich experience and wisdom of the past leaders to guide the effectively development of Tamale.

The Mayor revealed that some principal streets in the city would be named after the former Mayors.

The former mayors expressed concern about the growing indiscipline and insecurity in the city.

The former Mayors admonished Musah Superior to intensify efforts to clamp down on crime and indiscipline, especially among the youth.

The former leaders of the Metropolis assured Musah Superior of their unflinching support.

They appealed to the mayor to initiate a process for stakeholders to develop a bipartisan strategic plan for the development of Tamale.

They called for the formulation of a 10-year bipartisan strategic plan.

The former leaders, however, bemoaned the decline in the standard of education in the metropolis and called on the Assembly to initiate a colloquium for stakeholders to thoroughly discuss the educational sector.