Kumasi: KATH Warns Staff Against Taking Their Grievances To The Media

The Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) has cautioned its staff to refrain from taking their grievances to the media in order to help avoid sensational reports, which often result in creating unnecessary tension.

The hospital has consequently entreated its members to, henceforth, resort to the hospital's internal mechanisms to help address all their grievances amicably.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of KATH, Dr Oheneba Owusu-Danso, stated that the hospital has an appropriate unit which is capable of addressing all grievances of its staff members, urging the staff to patronise that department.

He observed that the hospital usually experiences total peace whenever the staff decide to resort to the hospital's internal mechanisms to address their grievances.

“Ladies and gentlemen, as I bring my address to a close, may I take this opportunity to commend all stakeholders in the hospital for the industrial harmony we have enjoyed over the period. I would like to use this platform to make a passionate appeal to all and sundry to resort to the internal grievance resolution protocols at the hospital to address the operational and professional challenge that may confront us instead of resorting to the media so that we can continue to enjoy the prevailing industrial harmony,” he said.

Dr Owusu-Danso was speaking during the opening ceremony of the 2017 annual performance review workshop of the hospital, which was used by managers of the health facility to take stock of their performance for last year.

The programme, which was graced by the heads of the various departments of the hospital, also gave the leadership of KATH the opportunity to strategise to help make KATH achieve all its set targets for this year.

Dr Owusu-Danso pointed out that his administration would not compromise on issues concerning discipline in the hospital, announcing that two new policies to help guide the conduct of the hospital's staff have been introduced by management.

“The first one is about the declaration of the hospital as a 'Drug-Free Institution', which makes it an offence for any staff to abuse any substance, including alcohol,” the KATH CEO highlighted.

“Whilst management will be prepared to assist in the rehabilitation of such staff, it will not hesitate to use disciplinary procedures of the hospital to dismiss recalcitrant ones,” he cautioned.

Dr Owusu-Danso added, “The second policy is about the use of biometric fingerprint attendance registration system which will be used to check the punctuality and attendance at work of KATH staff.”

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi