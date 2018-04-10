GIPC Receives Award At Aim 2018 Investment Awards

Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) has been awarded for being the best Investment Promotion Agency in West and Central Africa.

The award, received at this year’s Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2018 Investment Awards Gala Dinner, at the Burj Khalifa in Dubai, is the third in a row received by the Centre at the annual event.

In 2016 and 2017, the Centre won first award at the same event.

The GIPC in collaboration with the Ghana Embassy in the UAE, Dubai Business Chamber, the Ghana Free Zones Authority and the Ghana Gulf Chamber of Commerce and Industry, is currently on an investment promotion mission to the UAE.

It is under the theme ‘Linking Development and Emerging Markets through FDI: Partnerships for Inclusive Growth and Sustainable Development’.

The over 30-member private and government sector delegation, led by the CEO of GIPC – Yofi Grant, is attending the Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2018.

As part of the itinerary, the delegation on Sunday met with the executive management and members of the Abu Dhabi Business Chamber in Abu Dhabi.

The week-long mission will also involve the delegation holding high level meetings with potential strategic investors and participants in a Ghana Dubai Business Forum organised in collaboration with the Dubai Business Chamber on Thursday.

Mr. Yofi Grant will also be chairing a high-level panel on Investing in Africa at the AIM 2018 conference.

The Annual Investment Meeting (AIM) 2018 is an initiative from the UAE Ministry of Economy.

It is the region's first Emerging Markets FDI-focused event to offer a perfect blend of trade fair and intellectual features aimed at enriching Institutional, corporate and individual investors attending with a comprehensive set of guidelines for their future investment decisions in high growth regions.