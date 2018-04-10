NPP Communication Director Dies In Crash

The newly appointed communication director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Assin South Constituency of the Central Region, George Amedomeh, has reportedly died in a motor accident.

The accident, according to information, occurred on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at about 7:30 pm at Assin Akyiase.

The deputy youth organizer of the party, Dominic Asiedu, who confirmed the accident to DAILY GUIDE in Cape Coast, said the NPP communicator was returning from vetting in Cape Coast when the accident happened.

“Mr Amedomeh went to Cape Coast to support the regional chairman, Robert Kutin, who was being vetted on Tuesday at the regional party office. but met his untimely death when he was going home,” Mr Asiedu added.

According to the deputy youth organizer, the driver of a pickup in front of him (George Amedomeh) attempted to overtake a tractor which made him (Amedomeh) ram into the pickup.

He said the body had been deposited at the St Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu pending autopsy.

