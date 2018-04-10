Bill Gates Keeps It Real

What happens in Abuja doesn’t stay in Abuja it travels on the wings of the wind or the social media says writer Gordon Offin-Amaniampong

The gloves were coming off but they couldn’t see. Scores of Nigerians had brought loads of the Naira bills to a grandiose party --dancing their shoes off in a beautiful day. They’d little or no clue regarding what was shaping up. Bill had more bills as in bitter pills up in his sleeve to dish out but they’d no idea.

“It may not be polite to speak so bluntly when you’ve graciously been polite to me. But it may be easier to be polite, it’s important to face fact so you can make progress,” Bill Gates world’s richest man tells leaders in Nigeria.

“Much of Nigeria still looks like a low-income country .Nigeria is one of the most dangerous places in the world to give birth. 1 in 3 Nigeria children is chronically-malnourished. More than half of Nigeria’s children can’t adequately read or write.”

Did you hear all that? I know there were some people that were super livid listening to him (Bill) lashing out at them. Yes, they wish they could ask Atiko, to tell Mr. Gates to be soft on them. But he couldn’t be bothered or succumbed to their pressure s. Why did you invite this man here to insult us? I could hear some of them growling, looking for answers they would never get from anywhere.

Life Expectancy

Well, the American philanthropist wasn’t done yet. And as though the heavens had opened the floodgate Mr. Gates aimed at his hosts and threw the jabs everywhere he could land the m. He said life expectancy in Nigeria wasn’t good.

“In middle income countries the average life expectancy is 75 years. In more middle income is 68 and in low-income it is 62. In Nigeria, it’s slower still just 53. Nigeria will thrive when every Nigerian is able to thrive. We’ve already committed over 1.6 billion dollars in Nigeria.”

Mr. Gates also touched on infrastructure in that country. “People without roads, ports and factories can’t flourish. It may not be polite to speak so bluntly when you’ve graciously been polite to me. But it may be easier to be polite, it’s important to face fact so you can make progress.”

On Friday24 March 2018) a lavish wedding of Africa’s richest man’s daughter was held at Eko hotels and suites. The event took place in three cities—Abuja, Kano and Lagos. And the wedding reception was attended by the American and world billionaire Bill Gates.

Also in attendance was Ghana’s President Akufo-Addo, Nigeria’s President Buhari his vice Yemi Osimbajo were there. A number of state governors, senators, ministers graced the occasion.

Beautiful Fatima, Aliko Dangote’s daughter (bride) was marrying to a pilot and the son of former Inspector General of police Mohammed Abubakar.

And it was after that wedding reception that Mr. Gates literally whipped his audience from left to right. Their behaviour had angered him and it was about time he told them to be selfless rather than remain selfish as they continue to loot the nation, Nigeria.

Were they struck dumb? I suppose, a viral video showed an audience caught pants down, stunned, open-mouthed and jaw-dropped. I think next time they invite Bill, they’d brace themselves.

Who else did a similar thing awhile back?

It was Mo Ibrahim Sudanese British Billionaire businessman when he slammed African leaders.

“I wish start really from where President Obasanjo ended.. Let us start looking at the age issue... You politely said I like to see a critical mass….That’s why you’re always careful with your words. This continent is continent of young people. Half of our people here are below 20 years. Look at the average age of our Presidents…It’s about 63, 64 years old.”

We’re the only continent in the world where we’ve presidents at 90 years old; starting new terms. We see them in wheel chairs unable to raise their hands for election. I mean are you guys crazy or what? This is a joke… Yes you’re right to laugh. Because the whole world is laughing at us.. Look around you. Look at the United States...it has economy of 15, 16 trillion dollars. We all of Africa are less than 1 trillion dollars. Obama who happens to be half African anyway became president when he was 42 years old…If Obama was in Kenya what will he be doing now?. He will be driving a bus maybe.”

….Why do all these big countries, much bigger than us entrust their economies, their nuclear, weapons and all resources to t people who are in their 40s 50’s and we only pick people at 90 years to lead us. To lead us to where, t the grave? “

Even though Mr. Ibrahim was right about the age issue, not all of his facts were accurate concerning the presidents of the United States. For example President Donald J. Trump was elected into office at age 70, President Reagan was elected into office in 1980 at the of 73. And the youngest person to be elected was John F. Kennedy at 43 years.

So much as I agree with him that age is a problem with African leaders. But we cannot completely also do away with some of old guards who are still endowed with wisdom and have the political acumen. Thing is we’ve seen several if not many of the young ones fail abysmally.