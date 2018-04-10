NPP Will Beat NDC Again In 2020 If 'Competent Mahama' Leads Party - Minister

The Minister for Information, Mustapha Abdul-Hamid has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will easily win the 2020 presidential elections if former President John Dramani Mahama leads the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party again.

According to the Information Minister, the NPP will emerge victorious even though the former President has been touting himself as a competent leader.

Mustapha Abdul-Hamid was speaking Monday as a studio guest on Adom FM’s Burning Issues program hosted by Afia Pokua.

“The NPP in 2008, 2012 and 2016 elections used former president John Agyekum Kufuor’s records to campaign and we’re expecting John Mahama to use his 2016 achievements to campaign to recapture power again in 2020 if he claimed he extremely performed well” the Information Minister stated, suggesting that the former President's 2016 records are poor.

"In 2020 he should be bold to tell Ghanaians that he was the [president], who said the implementation of free SHS is impossible, canceled book and research allowances for lecturers, canceled teachers and nurse’s allowances when he was in power and the NPP will also list its achievements within the four years' mandate for Ghanaians to decide for themselves,” Hamid stated.

Addressing party supporters on Saturday after a 'unity walk' in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, former President Mahama described the Akufo-Addo administration as "super incompetent" because it has failed to deliver on its promises.

Mr Mahama said the opposition NDC must not be complacent and think that the poor performance of the current administration will secure victory in 2020.

“We cannot say because of their incompetence, we are going to win the election, we need to work hard to convince the electorates that we deserve to be voted back into power,” he said.

According to Mr Mahama, NPP's incompetence is so bad they need the new product in town, the trending “Obinim sticker” that many jokingly say can solve every problem.

But responding to the former president’s statement, the Information Minister said Mr Mahama's comments can only be a joke.

Mustapha Hamid said a new presidential candidate for the NDC could prove a little problematic for the NPP in 2020, however, should the opposition party present former president Mahama again, the governing party will surely win.

“It may be difficult for the NPP if the NDC present a new presidential candidate who will distance himself from Mahama’s bad records and promise Ghanaians that it can do better than what President Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo is currently doing,” he said.

He also reassured Ghanaians that the government is on course to deliver on its promises to the betterment of Ghanaians.