First Trust Savings And Loans, Minister NAPO Among Others To Be Honoured

Micjoy Advertising Company's 2018 African Quality Awards comes off on April 17, 2018 at the Golden Tulip Kumasi City Hotel.

Among the nine award winners that met our selection criteria for this year’s event are the First Trust Savings and Loans, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Jackson Foundation, Mr. Daniel Adjei Mensah, the acting Principal of Offinso College of Education, Nana Adjei Panin, chief of Deduako near Kuntanase, Mr Michael Nsowah, Chairman, GES Council, and Mad. Hannah Afrane, a midwife at.....(STATE HEALTH FACILITY)

Michael Nana Ampong, Executive Director of the organizing company said First Trust Savings and Loans would be honoured for integrity in the financial market as well as swift response to loan disbursement and financial policies.

He added that the Minister of Education attracted the award due to the ministry's remarkable role in the effective implementation of the flagship policy, free Senior High School of the government.

His posture, competence as well as his hardwork as a minister of state also acted as a bait that won him this award.

Nana Ampong further said Nana Adjei Panin would exclusively be honoured for community development having provided roads and boreholes for the community from his own resources.

According to Micjoy, the chief’s contribution serves as an encouragement and inspiration to members of the chieftaincy institution to do more for their communities.

The Acting Vice Principal of Offinso College of Education receives an award this year for the marked transformation championed at the College for the past few months on assumption of office.

The Jackson Foundation, according to the organisers, is specially selected for their unfettered support in providing financial aid, instituting scholarship scheme and intervention programmes to students who are extremely disadvantaged.

Since the inception of the awards, six years ago, Micjoy Advertising has organized the African Quality Awards event annually to honour personalities including Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Governor of the Bank of Ghana and ex- Finance Minister, Dr. John Kudalor, former Inspector General of Police and COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, former Ashanti Regional Police Commander.