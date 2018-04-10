modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY African Pentecostalism Has Given Birth To A New Breed Of Mentally Lazy Chri...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line
33 minutes ago | Diaspora (UK & Ireland)

Akuffo Addo sounded like a dictator - NPPUK EXECUTIVE MEMBER

Philip Mensah
Richmond Mensah
Richmond Mensah

One may recall that an NPP member called Richmond Mensah who was accused of rigging 2014 NPP Chairmanship elections in Milton Keynes in favour of Chairman Ansah, the current UK NPP Chairman.

This Sheep in wolf skin is at it again. On Thursday 5th day of April 2018 after the President speech, Richmond Mensah and one Hans Boakye descended on him to extent of seeing him as a disgrace and remembered him of not in opposition but rather in power.

Richmond Mensah, who is the organiser and 1st Vice Chair hopeful in Milton Keynes made all these comments on WhatsApp group page called “FREEDOM OF SPEECH” and it may interest you to know that Chairman Ansah and some of the executive hopefuls are on the platform and yet they saw nothing wrong.

Being the Chairman's aid or darling boy, he tries to cover him in all his Evil deeds.

NPP Milton Keynes executives wrote a letter to the branch to Suspend him due to kind of messages he was sending to the late Kaba on his show “Ekosi Sen” and threatening of using his blood for Paul Afoko and Kwabena Agyapong when they were suspended.

Now that the UK executives are reluctant to bring this notorious Richmond Mensah to book,I entreat all NPP members to demonstrate against the NPPUK executives and charge them to crack the whip on Richmond Mensah.

Attached are the banters on his Freedom of speech platform and copy of his suspension letter for your perusal.

410201894113_whatsapp_image_20180410_at_02.20.31.jpeg

410201894113_whatsapp_image_20180410_at_02.20.32.jpeg

410201894415 image0011

410201894415 image002

410201894416 image003

410201894416 image004

410201894417 image005

410201894417 image006

410201894418 image007

410201894418 image008

410201894418 image009

410201894419 image010

410201894420 image011

410201894421 image012

410201894421 image013

410201894421 image014

410201894422 image015

410201894422 image016

410201894423 image017

410201894423 image018

410201894424 image019

410201894424 image020

410201894424 image021

410201894425 image022

410201894425 image023

410201894426 image024

Latest Video News Headlines From Around The World
Catch up on the latest news videos from around the world

Advertize Here
body-container-line