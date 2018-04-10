Visa Scandal: Minority Calls For Independent Probe

The Minority in parliament has condemned what it believes is Government's attempt to use a state agency to cover up a national security issue.

In a press release issued in Accra by a Ranking Member on parliament’s Communications Committee, A.B.A Fuseini, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) legislators say they strongly reject "Government's attempt to use National Security to engage in yet another cover-up over the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal.”

In a story that has slighted Ghana since it broke a week ago , persons said to be posing as Ghanaian journalists were identified by officials at Australia's airports and processed for deportation.

The Australian government says all the people had the right accreditation, but investigations hinted that impersonation could be at play.

Two staff of the National Sports Authority who have been implicated in a visa scandal have been suspended by the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) from holding themselves as officials of Ghana’s contingent.

The two have been implicated in the visa scandal that has caused embarrassment to Ghanaian officials in Australia.

The Minority’s release in reaction to the scandal states “We reiterate our demand that the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal which has lowered Ghana's image abroad and brought considerable shame to our good name as widely reported by the international press must be investigated by an independent commission of enquiry pursuant to Article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana.

“This is the only process by which the Akufo-Addo Government can be accorded any credit by the local and international community to be genuinely concerned about fighting the numerous cases of corruption in his Government.”

COMMONWEALTH GAMES VISA SCANDAL - MINORITY REJECTS ANOTHER NATIONAL SECURITY COVER UP AND DEMANDS AN INDEPENDENT ENQUIRY PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 278 OF THE CONSTITUTION OF GHANA

The Minority in Parliament strongly rejects Government's attempt to use National Security to engage in yet another cover-up over the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal.

We reiterate our demand that the Commonwealth Games Visa Scandal which has lowered Ghana's image abroad and brought considerable shame to our good name as widely reported by the international press must be investigated by an independent commission of enquiry pursuant to Article 278 of the Constitution of Ghana.

This is the only process by which the Akufo-Addo Government can be accorded any credit by the local and international community to be genuinely concerned about fighting the numerous cases of corruption in his Government.

Ghanaians have not and cannot forget how the National Security was used in a clumsy effort to cover up the "BOST Contaminated Fuel Saga" only a few months back.

Our demand and that of many Ghanaians is that President Akufo-Addo must immediately halt this National Security charade and appoint credible persons with the requisite expertise to conduct a public enquiry into this matter.

The overwhelming expectations following this scandal that has dented Ghana's image and the reputation of Ghanaian journalists are that: we need to know who are the public officials involved in this racket? Who are their collaborators? How deep is the rot? Is there any Ministerial complicity especially at the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration? What will be the recommendations needed to forestall this in the future as there are quite a number of international tournaments on the horizon?

We take note of Ghana's abysmal performance so far at the games which reveals what the priority of our officials were ahead of the games. Clearly, while other countries were focused on preparing their athletes to lift high the flags of their respective countries, our officials were busily recruiting fake journalists in a shameful unpatriotic moneymaking scam.

The Minority wishes to appeal to President Akufo-Addo to exercise good leadership and salvage what is left of Ghana's sinking image abroad. A national security report on this matter would be discredited and shall not be well received by the local and international community. We must also not lose sight of the effect this would have on genuine visa applicants to tournaments of this nature in the future.

The world is watching us. Let's do the right thing, Mr President.

Signed,

Alhaji A.B.A. Fuseini

Ranking Member, Communications Committee of Parliament.