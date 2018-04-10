Student Activist Blasts Razak Opoku And CVM

A student activist from the Mampong campus of the University of Education Winneba , has lambasted the founder and leader of the Concerned Voters Movement(CVM) , a pressure group of the current government .

"It has been observed over the years ever since the aforementioned association has come to existence that , all they do is to pour insults on the good people of Ghana , most especially the political parties in a civilised country like Ghana" he said .

This has been seen in several cases with several examples as , H.E The Former President John Dramani Mahama's delegation by the United Nations(UN) as the leader of elections observer in Kenya , Insults on Hon. Bernard Mornah and also a serious insult on the Leader of the People's Convention Party(PPP) , Dr. Paa Kwesi Nduom over what I describe as a constructive critic made by him to the current government . H.E Jerry John Rawlings is also a victim of the uncivilised behavior of this group led by someone not surprising like Razak Kojo Poku .

I want to by this convey this message to them that , they (CVM) should revisit their aims and objectives of their so-called group so as to fit into the civilized nation called Ghana .

I had also been monitoring their write-ups such as press release and others which I can and without apology say , does not deserve merit on any grounds and I task all the good people of Ghana never to take Razak and his cohorts serious in this country.

We have serious and numerous challenges facing mother Ghana in almost all the sectors their own government is finding difficult to address , only for Razak and his cohorts to wake up without Washing their faces and make comments that justify the fact that , the leader of of the group is a citizen who doesn't think about the welfare of mother Ghana but rather think of how to make what I describe as uncivilised comments against patriotic citizens of Ghana .

I want to state clearly that , we are in the 21st century and for that mater ,Ghana has come of age to employ serious , matured and productive brains and I do not want to believe that , this leader and his bunch of uncivilized allies do not posses any of such brains worth contributing towards the development of mother Ghana .

I want to end here with my little piece of advise to the CVM led by Razak Kojo Opoku that , they should go back to the drawing board and get back to Ghanaians with civilised and educated acts that are worth building a nation in our 21st century .

GOD BLESS MOTHER GHANA!!!