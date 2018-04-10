Volta Region: Ho Traders Abandon 'Rawlings Canteen'

Traders in Ho have abandoned 'Rawlings Canteen' a popular eating place in the Volta Region capital in the late 90s, for the street.

The canteen, located around the Ho Municipal Hospital and opposite the Regional Museum is gradually rotting away whiles food vendors sell by the street corners and around gutters in unhygienic conditions.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the canteen on Monday, it spotted only one Deborah Agbah, who was selling kenkey in an uncluttered space, with a chunk of traders lining the gutter opposite the Municipal Hospital selling ready to eat foods.

The GNA observed that the gutters were littered with faeces and some litterbins overflowing, while some traders and customers were also spotted urinating around the eating places.

Mr Divine Soka, Deputy Municipal Environmental Officer described the situation as worrying and that foods being sold opposite the Hospital could be contaminated either by air or 'run-offs'-rain water.

He said hospital environments were not suitable for the sale of ready to eat foods, but lamented that attempts to have those selling there, relocate to the Canteen two years ago failed because the traders claimed they paid to use the garage of the Statistical Service, facing the Hospital's main gate.

Meanwhile, Mr Chris Amewu, the Regional Head, Ghana Statistical Service said the traders were selling at the garage illegally and that they did not take any money from them.

Some traders have also taken over the streets in front of the Regional Administration and the Ghana Education Service.

The Principal street had virtually been turned into a mini market with various kinds of food and items such as shoes, bags, dresses on sale.

The GNA gathered that the traders were defiant of orders from the Ho Municipal Assembly to relocate from the streets.