Needy Children In Sekyere East Receive Support From Pinasol Foundation

The Pinasol Foundation, a community-based orphans and child centred organisation in the Sekyere East District is intensifying efforts to bring relief and comfort to needy and vulnerable children in the area.

The Foundation has already mobilised and registered more than 250 needy children who will soon be linked to sponsors both in Ghana and abroad for support.

Reverend Solomon Asiamah Okyere, Executive Director, who made this known said the mission of the Foundation was to seek financial and logistical support for orphans, needy and vulnerable children in rural communities.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency after presenting cash and some food items to Ms Agnes Antwiwaa, a six year old orphan at Bouya, Mr Okyere said deprived children needed the support of all.

The items which included; bags of rice, tins of mackerel, sachets of Milo and Milk Powder, Sugar and other food items was to support her upkeep.

They were donated by Apostle Wayne Clapp of the United States of America (USA), who had agreed to support Agnes and her family with $50 every month, for her medical care, educational needs and general upkeep.

Rev. Okyere said the donation to Agnes was part of the regular support to orphans and poverty stricken children in deprived communities in the district, under the child and family sponsorship programme.

He said 15 needy children were currently receiving similar support from philanthropists under the programme.

Rev. Okyere appealed for assistance from individuals and organisations to help cater for the children.