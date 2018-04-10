GAW Holds Monthly Concert

The Pan African Youth Orchestra took participants at the Ghana Writers Association's (GAW) monthly concert through various rendition of African tunes, using a whole-set of African instruments.

Playing popular tunes of Osibisa and other prominent musicians, the participants, the Youth Orchestra made up of young people, entertained the gathering with patrons asking for more.

The GAW's concert is held on the first Sunday of every month as a way of bringing together all writers, poets, readers and lovers of the creative arts to celebrate the arts where the gaps between performers and audience are closed.

Nana Kwesi Djan Apenten, the President of the Association, said the day's concert was dedicated to children since the World Children Literature day fell on April 4.

He said the World Children Literature Day was used to recognise those who create works for children as well as the children whom the works were created for.

The Youth Ochestra, he said, was created as an addition to the Pan African Orchestra, which was formed by the late Danso Abiam, using only African instruments with the notion of finding the authentic orchestra voice for Africa.

The Youth Orchestra is currently being directed and conducted by the son of the late Danso Abiam, Mr Kwaku Kwakye.

Present at the concert was Madam Dzifa Gomashie, the former Deputy Minister for Culture and Creative Arts, who called for reintegration of music into the curriculum of Senior High Schools to bring out the best in young people.

Aside the soothing sounds made by the Youth Orchestra, there were other performances from some audience in the form of poems, poetry recital and storytelling.