Anti-Counterfeit Electrical Products Workshop To Be Opened In B/A

Mr Kwaku Asomah-Cheremeh, the Brong Ahafo Regional Minister is table to open the second in a series of stakeholder engagement workshop, which seeks to raise awareness of the threats posed by counterfeit electrical products in Sunyani.

About 150 participants would attend the workshop slated for Thursday April 12 to Saturday April 14, at Glamossey Hotel Abesim, near Sunyani.

The Communication for Development and Advocacy (CDA Consult) in collaboration with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) is organising the workshop dubbed: 'Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products'.

Other partners for the workshop include Services Merchandize Limited (SML), Glamossey Hotel, New Lucky Electricals, and Electrical Place.

Mr Francis Mensah Akpaloo, GSA Standards Officer, Electronics/Electrical and Communications Engineer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the workshop would be used to engage industry leaders and government officials on the dangers of counterfeiting.

Mr Akpaloo who leads a team of resources persons for the workshop, explained that the counterfeiters were continually finding ways to circumvent detection, 'therefore GSA considers public vigilance as vital in the fight against fake goods'.

He said GSA would continue to ensure conformity to standards and reassured consumers that the Authority would consistently ensure that companies adhere to standards, and that, products in the market were safe, efficient and good for the public consumption.

Mr Francis Ameyibor, Executive Director of CDA Consult, also told the GNA that it was important to create a collaborative platform among stakeholders - businesses, governments and law enforcement agencies to holistically deal with the emerging problem.

He explained that CDA Consult was collaborating with the Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), Security Agencies, Electricity Company of Ghana, National Fire Service, the Media, Electrical Contractors, Manufacturers and Dealers in electrical products as well as the larger community to ensure that a safe environment was created.

Mr Ameyibor called on stakeholders especially dealers and manufacturers in electrical products to join forces with CDA Consult for the public education and sensitisation against patronage of counterfeit electrical products through: [email protected], 'we must work together, no blame game and no room for observer status.

'Our target is to collaborate with numerous stakeholders, the certification industry and law enforcement to create a public enlightenment platform for consumers, contractors and distributors to raise their awareness about electrical counterfeits.

'Counterfeiting is becoming a growing problem worldwide and Ghana for more than a decade has increased exponentially.

'We are facing a growing threat to the economy and to public safety. We must work together with law enforcement, industry players and actors, and regulatory agencies to combat the rise in counterfeit trafficking in Ghana,' Mr Ameyibor noted.

CDA Consult believes that collaboration was the key for the development of innovative strategies for defeating counterfeiters in the electrical sector whose activities were endangering lives and properties.

He said following the successful first workshop at Ho in the Volta Region; the second workshop would also engage and challenge all participants to work together to share and develop Regional Roadmap to combat electrical counterfeiting.

Institutions expected to participate in the Brong Ahafo 'Avoid Patronage of Counterfeit Electrical Products,' workshop includes; Ghana Standards Authority, the Regional Police Command, Volta River Authority-NEDco, Ghana Revenue Authority Custom Division, Electrical Contractors, and Dealers and Manufacturers of Electrical Products.

Others include: Procurement Officers from strategic institutions including; the banks, schools, hospitals, shop owners, traditional and religious leaders, the regional coordinating council and the National Commission for Civic Education.

The CDA Consult Executive Director also commended the media for the projection of the workshop and ensuring that the public were educated on the negative impact of counterfeit electrical products.