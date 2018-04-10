61 Tertiary Students Benefit From Goldfields Scholarship Initiative

GoldFields Ghana Limited (GFGL), Tarkwa Mine, has presented scholarships to 61 needy but brilliant students to pursue various programmes in tertiary institutions across the country.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, the General Manager of (GFGL) Tarkwa Mine, Mr Stephen Osei-Bempah, advised the beneficiaries to retain the level of academic excellence that helped them to receive the scholarship.

He pointed out that the Company would monitor the performance of all the scholarship holders and stressed that the Company would not hesitate to revoke the award from anyone who did not meet the required standards expected.

Mr Osei-Bempah explained that since the inception of the Gold Fields Foundation in 2005, it had assisted 1,306 students from its operational communities with scholarship awards at the cost of 1.4 million United States Dollars.

He said some students who have benefited from the mining firm's scholarship scheme were now medical doctors, engineers, lawyers and teachers among others.

The General Manager pointed out that had it not been the support received by these students from the Gold Fields Foundation, most of them would not have made it this far.

Mr Osei-Bempah congratulated the beneficiaries for coming out as winners of the 2017/2018 academic year scholarship and bursary scheme.

In a speech read on behalf of the Municipal Chief Executive of Tarkwa Nsueam, Mr Gilbert Kennedy Asmah, he entreated the students to take advantage of the opportunity and ensure that they learned hard and benefitted fully from the scholarship scheme.

He also asked the students to persevere ceaselessly in pursuing their education to the highest level that would bring positive change to the Municipality and the country as a whole.

The Gyasehene of Apinto Divisional Council, Dr Nana Adarkwa Bediako II and the Municipal Education Director of Tarkwa Nsueam, Mr Alex Kwaku Duah both expressed appreciation to the mining company for their continuous assistance.