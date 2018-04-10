GRA Sets Up Tax Clinics To Educate The Public

The Ghana Revenue Authority says it is establishing tax clinics in public places for continued education on new tax policies.

Officials say the move will enhance public awareness about the implementation Tax Stamp and the Tax Identification Number (TIN).

The initiative follows public uproar about low awareness of the new tax policies.

The low awareness has been the source of tension between taxpayers and administrators.

Five clinics have been set up in the Ashanti Region so far. They are Heroes Park at Baba Yara Stadium, Abbys Park at Ashtown, Opoku Trading in Adum, Suame Tax Office in Suame, and Prisons Quarters in Obuasi.

The authority embarked on a sensitisation walk in Kumasi last Thursday to mark the Tax and Governance Week.

Officer in charge of the Asokwa Small Tax Payer Office, Micheal Acheampong, says the move is to assist those who might not be able to visit the various offices to register.

Assistant Commissioner for Ashanti, Samuel Sekye Doodo, encourages the public to demand TIN from people they do business with.

“You would not want a situation where you get a good judgment only for the other lawyer to turn the case around in court because your lawyer has no TIN.

“Please ask your lawyer, make sure your Doctor has a TIN, make sure the Architect has a TIN before you engage them,” he advised.