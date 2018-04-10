Hundreds Gather To Register For TIN In Kumasi

Residents in Kumasi and its environs are trooping to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) ‘tax clinics’ to register get their Tax Identification Numbers (TINs).

GRA officials say over 800 people call at their Asokwa office to apply for the TIN.

The massive registration follows the announcement that the public cannot access some essential services without the unique tax number.

The GRA has also intensified public education on the implementation of the policy to improve tax compliance.

The Operations Team of Ghana Revenue Authority in charge of TIN registration is impressed by the progress made so far.

Team member, Ebenezer Donkor, says, “the numbers are good compared to previous years. We hope it continues this way.”

From April 1, 2018, a person cannot open a bank account, file a case in court, acquire a passport or obtain a driving licence without the TIN.

Without it, a person cannot also register a vehicle, clear goods in commercial quantities from the ports or register any title to land or any document affecting land.

The TIN is an eleven digit identification of taxpayers to ensure tax compliance. The GRA believes the unique ID numbers will allow proper monitoring and broaden the tax net to cater for those formally outside the tax net.

Over one million TIN numbers have already been issued so far, and the GRA expects many more individuals to get registered, with the collaboration of all partner agencies.