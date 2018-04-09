100 Scholarships Up For Grab As MTN Launches Bright Scholarships

Accra, April 09, 2018 - MTN Ghana Foundation is inviting students to apply for its Bright Scholarships which is opened from 3rd April to 3rd May 2018.

The Foundation will award 100 scholarships to students in public tertiary institutions each year for three years. In all, 300 scholarships would be awarded over a period of three years. Beneficiaries will be selected from all 10 regions of Ghana. The scholarships will cover the cost of tuition, accommodation and a stipend for books and other relevant reading materials.

The scholarship is opened to both senor high school graduates and continuing students in public universities. For high school graduates to qualify for MTN Bright Scholarship, they should have credit passes in six (6) subjects with an overall aggregate of 24 at the WASSCE/SSSCE respectively. Three of the six subjects should be core subjects -- English Language, Mathematics, Integrated Science or Social Studies and the other three must be in applicants respective electives. Continuing students’ applicants should have a minimum GPA of 3.0 and be involved in extra-curricular activities.

Qualified applicantscan apply through--Scholarships.mtn.com.gh orvisit any MTN Service Center for applications forms.

Commenting on the Bright Scholarships, the Acting Corporate Services Executive of MTN, Mr. Samuel Koranteng said, “over the years, MTN identified the crucial role funding plays in helping brilliant and needy students to achieve their dreams and aspirations. In view of that, MTN Ghana Foundation makes the conscious efforts to ease that burden by awarding scholarships such as the MTN Bright scholarships to enable these students to complete their education.”

The commencement of the Bright Scholarships isin honour of the promise MTN made to Ghanaians during the commemoration of its 20th Anniversary in 2016.

For over 20 years, the Foundation has awarded over 1000 scholarships to students from basic school to tertiary level. Aside the Bright Scholarship,MTN Ghana Foundation launched the Teacher Improvement Award Programme in 2015. Since the inception of the programme, 60 teachers have been awarded scholarships to pursue First or Masters degree at the University of Cape Coast and the University Education, Winneba.

MTN Bright Scholarship falls under education, which is one of the three focus areas of the MTN Ghana Foundation. Since the launch of the MTN Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has invested in over 82 educational projects across the country. Some of these projects include a boys’ dormitory block for Akropong School for the blind, a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, eight unit dormitory block for Owerriman SHS, a three unit classroom block for Akatsi, 108 Seater Library at Tsito Senior High School and the provision of over 1000 scholarships for needy but brilliant students across the country.

MTN Ghana Foundation will continue to commit resources to support initiatives such as thisto enhance capacity building.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2016, the Foundation had undertaken 142 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include: construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2

nd floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include: construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include: the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa. For more information visit http://www.mtn.com.gh/about-mtn/community/mtn-ghana-foundation .