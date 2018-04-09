Youth Action Is Key To Achieving The Sustainable Development Goals In Ghana

A sustainable development goals advocate, Mr. Gaeten Agbaam has called on young people in Ghana to embrace the sustainable development goals and consequently take action in whatever small way they can to help achieve these goals.

Speaking at a seminar jointly organized by the Centre for Empowering the Rural Woman and theAfrican Youth Human Rights and Citizenship Development Initiative at the Catholic University College of Ghana, Fiapre-Sunyani on March 28th, 2018, Mr. Gaeten Agbaam explained that the adoption of sustainable development goals represents a strong commitment by both national governments and the international community at ensuring a better world for all humanity. However, for the goals to be achieved young people must rise up to the challenge of taking action especially in their local communities to help realize the targets set under each goal.

“We as young people can as well contribute to achieving the SDGs. The fight towards achieving these goals must not be left onto the shoulders of government alone. The youth in Ghana must take action for the realization of the SDGs. In our communities, villages, towns, schools and everywhere we find ourselves, we must always remember that we are the greatest beneficiaries of a better tomorrow and as such be very motivated to take action no matter how small it may be to save the planet and ensure its sustainability”

Mr. Gaeten Agbaam also commended theGovernment of Ghana for setting up the Inter-Ministerial Committee on the SDGs and hoped that the committee with provide the needed policy support and guidance for youth action projects on attaining the SDGs in Ghana.

As part of the seminar, Mr. Paschal Ngwoga, a youth and human right activist also took chance to educate participants on the universal declaration of human rights and how these rights are very important for creating a harmonious society and to a larger extent achieving the SDGs.

The seminar was largely attended by students from the Catholic University College of Ghana,Notre Dame Girls SHS in Sunyani, students from other second cycle and tertiary institutions in municipality and some persons from the media.The seminar was moderated by Miss Dosu Mawuena