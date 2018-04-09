AG Ready For Opuni But...

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo says her office will yield to the request by lawyers for the embattled former COCOBOD boss to provide all documents they need to defend their client.

According to her, she will do everything possible within the law to secure the conviction of the two suspects- Dr Stephen Opuni and private businessman Seidu Agongo- both of whom are currently standing trial at an Accra High Court.

She was speaking to Joy FM’s Central Region correspondent Richard Kojo Nyarko after she paid a courtesy call on the Attorney General’s representative in the Central Region.

Her response comes barely a day after the former boss of COCOBOD Dr Stephen Opuni brought a motion before the court asking the Attorney General to produce all documents she intends to use in prosecuting him in court.

In the motion, a copy of which was intercepted by Myjoyonline.com Dr Opuni is asking the prosecution to “produce all documents which have come into its possession, custody and or knowledge in the course of the investigations…”

The former COCOBOD boss together with Seidu Agongo are facing 27 charges of causing financial loss to the state, conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding by false pretense, abetment of crime, amongst others.

The two were said to have conspired to defraud the state in the procurement, and use of pesticides, weedicides, fungicides, insecticides and fertilizers by cocoa farmers throughout the country.

Dr. Stephen Opuni, is also alleged to have awarded contracts totaling about $512 million during the transition period, a contract, part of which was later abrogated.

The suspects have pleaded not guilty for the charges leveled against them.

In a motion filed last week, Dr Opuni’s lawyers, led by Mr. Samuel M Codjoe, are demanding 13 different items from the prosecution.

Gloria Akuffo says her outfit is ready to provide the defence all the documents they needed to fight their case but was quick to add, the state will do all it takes under the law to secure convictions against the suspects.

“We have been served; we are on application by the lawyers in the matter. It is not new. It does not come to me as a surprise.

She said the accused has a right to fair hearing and the state will grant him that right to a fair opportunity to be able to prosecute his case.

“We are going to court. We are prepared to give them everything. We have nothing to hide especially when we, after all, we believe in the right of the individual to defend himself.