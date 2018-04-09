NDC Branch Elections To Deal With Irregularities On April 14th

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to deal with any irregularity that may occur at this year's branch elections scheduled on 14th to 30th April, 2018.

Speaking at a news conference in Accra, the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia said the party has issued strict regulations for the conduct of the elections in about 30,000 branches pursuant to articles 36 and 40 of the NDC constitution.

He noted that there is an important clause that vowed to deal with irregularities by annulling the results of any fake election and call for reelection in that branch.

Mr. Asiedu Nketia noted that aspirants must be a registered member of the party, active member in the last two years within the branch, paid the quarter dues as at 31st March, 2018 and must attain the age of 18years and above, has not breached any of the positions under Article 40(1) of the party constitution before they can be allowed to contest in any of the positions.

He added that registered members of the party are eligible to contest positions such as Chairman, Secretary, Organizer, Treasurer, Communications Officer, Women Organizer, Youth Organizer and two other positions without portfolios.

According to him, an aspirant for any executive position shall pay a filing fee of GH₵5 and must be proposed by at least one person seconded by at least two persons who are also members of the party.

The General Secretary indicated that the branch election shall be conducted by each branch of the party pursuant to Article 14(2) of the party's constitution.

He added that guided by the National Calendar, the Constituency Executive Committee through the Chairman shall indicate to each branch within the constituency, the date and time branch elections are to be held.

On supervision, the General Secretary emphasized that a member of the Constituency Executive Committee or a representative of the Constituency Executive Committee assisted by the branch elections committee shall vet and approve the aspirants and also supervise the elections.

“If at the close of the vetting, one person has been validly nominated, that person shall be declared elected. Aspirant with the highest number of votes in any contest (simple majority) shall be declared elected for the position,” he posited.

Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia emphasized that only registered members of the branch who have paid the appropriate subscription fee are entitled to vote at the branch elections.