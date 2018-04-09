La Community Bank Presents Scholarship To 19 Students

The La Community Bank has presented a scholarship package worth Gh₵32,000 to 19 needy but brilliant students who are pursuing various courses in their secondary and tertiary education for the 2017/2018 academic year.

The 19 beneficiaries, who form the sixteenth batch of the awards are made up of 15 tertiary students and 4 secondary students currently studying various courses in school.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Labadi, the General Manager of La Community Bank Limited, Peter Tehova said the Bank, which established the La Community Bank/La Mansaamo Kpee Scholarship Awards has sponsored 144 students into various fields of education.

He noted that since 2002/2003 academic year when the Bank took over full sponsorship of the Award from the La Town Development Association (La Mansaamo Kpee), 15 batches were awarded as at 2017.

“Today, we are presenting scholarships to 19 students to pursue their education-15 for tertiary and 4 Senior High School students making the 16th batch of awardees for the La Community Bank/La Mansaamo Kpee Scholarships scheme,” the Bank Manager stated.

Mr. Tehova added that the Bank is proud to be associated with the development of La and the future leaders of the community who deserve to be educated with or without any financial support.

According to him, they believe that their business in the community will not be complete without empowering people through education which is the key to success.

The Chairman of La Mansaamo Kpee, Mr Amarkai Amarteifio, who doubles as the Director of the Bank said it is their expectation that as they sponsor these children they will return home to help develop the community and township.

According to him, that has not been the case because just a few return the favor they received from the community either financially or materially after they have become well established and successful in their careers.

“It is our hope that this time around you will acquire all the knowledge and skills and return home to help develop La community. As we support you, we are also expecting that you also support La community by applying the benefit you have received from us into something positive for the community,” he emphasized.

The Chairman of the La Community Bank/La Mansaamo Kpee Scholarship Awards Committee, Reverend B.Y. Quarshie indicated that 22years ago, as part of steps to develop the community they realized the need to support students financially.

In 1996, he noted that a pilot scheme was created by the La Town Development Association which sponsored two students to further their education in the secondary school.

Mr Quarshie posited that a year after the pilot, the Association decided to fully establish the La Mansaamo Kpee Education Fund with a committee to manage the affairs of the fund.

According to him, the committee who were very much concerned about the development of the community generated funds from businesses, individuals and community members both home and abroad to support needy but brilliant students.

He intimated that in 2002/2003, the La Community Bank offered full support and 3years ago re-constituted a new scheme called La Community Bank/La Mansaamo Kpee Scholarship Awards.

“It is therefore our hope and prayer that these awardees will justify the benefit they receive from this scheme by supporting the La community as well as the bank to make this a lifetime achievement for generations to come,” Mr Quarshie stated.