The Multimedia Goes All Out To See Seek Justice For Assaulted Latif

The Multimedia Group says it will push for justice for its reporter who has suffered a fractured skull following an assault by the police.

After four X-Ray examinations and a CT scan, doctors have concluded that Joy News’ Latif Idrissu has a fractured skull.

Latif sustained fractures to his skull when he was brutalised at the police Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters where he had gone to report the arrest of Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho.

Latif explains he has been referred to a consultant neurosurgeon to determine the possibility of a surgery.

“I still have severe pains in my head,” Latif complains.

Latif has been speaking to Joy News about his current state of health.

Joy News understands both the cantonments police and the Intelligence and Professional Standards (PIPS) unit are still investigating the attack on the innocent journalist.

On Monday, a team of top police officers including the Director-General of Public Affairs and Director of Operations DCOP, Simon Afeku visited the Joy News offices.

They reassured that the police will get to the bottom of the matter.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Journalist Associations (GJA) has added its voice to calls for the police to speed up its investigations.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com