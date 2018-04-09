United Cadres’ Front React To President’s Address To The Nation

The United Cadres’ Front (UCF); after our first Press Release on the seemingly unending controversy on Ghana’s Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States government, feel let down by the address to Ghanaians by the President of the republic.

We were of high expectation that the President would have used the occasion to soften the apprehension of the citizenry on our fear over the deal. However, the golden opportunity availed the President per the communication machinery at his disposal, was recklessly used and abused per the insults exuded in his address.

The President’s posture has rather worsened the fear the citizenry have cultivated over the whole deal. The arrogance in his presentation is influencing our understanding that ‘you (Ghanaians) can go to hell’. His choice of worsening the partisan political stance the issue has assumed is rather alarming to us as a sitting president.

The UCF is of the position that as a matter of clear understanding of the issue at stake – that as Ghanaians, we have all failed Mother Ghana. Our penchant at playing partisan politics with every issue of national interest is making us all – SICK CITIZENS. Worst of all it is appalling, that the so-called international relations experts have also gotten themselves drowned in the filthy gutter of partisan politics.

It is indeed nauseating that education which is supposed to free our mental captivity – has rather dragged us to dark enclaves of partisan politics where truth will never ever be seen and told. This is not what proud-borne Mother Ghana meant us, his children to be.

The UCF wish to condemn the origination of such Defense Cooperation Agreement – be they coming from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as the blame of commencement of the Agreement is being hipped on now; or the New Patriotic Party (NPP) building on the NDC’s start-up. We did not know until now that the NDC could start the ‘foundation’ of an issue for the NPP to continue with such glee.

We wish to state with emphasis, that what has happened so far has indeed exposed Ghana as TERRORISTS target. And of course those who find themselves in their comfort zones will see nothing wrong with the Agreement and, therefore, will side with the President and lend credence to his delivery.

The UCF will like to conclude by asking this question: How come the first two agreements were signed by either the sector Minister of Foreign Affairs or a representative of that Ministry – but this time round it was the Defense Minister himself who signed? We need an answer.

His Excellency the President, ought to be told in plain language that whatever his understanding of this deal – Ghana has been ‘SOLD’ and he has exposed us to danger.

Signed

Shine Gaveh

(Chairman: Interim Management Committee)

0277122442/0246113972