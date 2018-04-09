Samson Ahi Is Asking The Wrong Question

Before Mr. Samson Ahi, the former Housing Minister under the tenure of President John Dramani Mahama, attacks leaders of the Christian Council, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference, the National Peace Council and a host of other civil society organizations, he may first need to answer the question of why his former boss, Mr. John Mahama, attempted to mortgage the safety and Sovereignty of Ghanaians in deals struck with the United States’ governments behind closed doors (See “US Military Deal: Civil Society, Clergy Accused of Double Standards” MyJoyOnline.com / Modernghana.com 3/27/18).

The former Housing Minister has reportedly accused religious and civil society leaders in the country of pursuing double standards, vis-à-vis some of the foreign policy dealings of the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). And so the most logical question to ask here is this: Is the Akufo-Addo government really pursuing policies that cut off or prevent the Ghanaian electorate and the legitimate representatives of the latter from being in the know? And the answer, obviously, is a resounding “No!” I have often spoken about the “proprietary arrogance” of the leaders of the now-opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) that makes them think and believe that, somehow, they possess superior rights when it comes to taking sensitive and far-reaching decisions verging on both the short- and long-term destiny of the country.

In a constitutional democracy, for example, one would have expected then-President Mahama to have notified and submitted his decision to take in the two Saudi-born Yemeni terror suspects to Parliament for deliberation before okaying the request from operatives of the erstwhile Obama Administration to have the two suspects resettled in Ghana for the temporal stipulation of some three years, after which the Government of Ghana, whoever happened to be at the helm of affairs, decided, together with the asylees, to either have them permanently settled in Ghana or request permission from third-party nations, preferably predominantly Muslim and/or Arab countries that were willing to take in these two terror suspects, who were never trialed by the Americans who had, reportedly, captured them from the killing fields of Afghanistan and Pakistan.

No such statutorily stipulated protocol was followed. And what was more scandalous and equally politically unwise, was the fact that the extant substantive Ghanaian Head-of-State, President John Dramani Mahama, either failed or deliberately refused to notify the country’s main and legitimate Opposition Leader, Nana Addo DankwaAkufo-Addo. Neither did Mr. Mahama notify the Parliamentary Minority Leader, Mr. Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu. It would take the newly posted United States’ Ambassador to Ghana, Mr. Robert P. Jackson, to notify the leaders of the country’s political opposition and this, barely 24 hours before these terror suspects had been offloaded at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).

In the case of the Enhanced Military and Security Cooperation Agreement (EMSCA) between Ghana and the United States, that was ratified by Parliament on March 23, 2018, the draft copy of the agreement that was submitted to Parliament afforded ample time for debate before the members of the proverbial august House assented to the same. Yes, the deliberations got heated up to boiling point, but the details and the bigger picture of its implications, both long- and short-term, were never hidden from the legitimately elected representatives of the people. Amidst the heated exchange of accusations and vitriol, it would come to light that, indeed, an identical pact had been signed off on by former President John Dramani Mahama, going as relatively far back as 2015, without the knowledge of Parliament or even the top security and military operatives on the Ghanaian side of the EMSCA pact.

And not only that, the agreement, under the watch of President Mahama, had been signed off on by Ms. Hanna Tetteh, the extant Minister of Foreign Affairs, and not the most relevant cabinet appointee, the Minister of Defense. As I noted earlier, either President Akufo-Addo or the Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, has to establish a committee of enquiry into how the 2015 Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) was handled by the Mahama-led regime of the National Democratic Congress, in particular the fact of whether its cameral or secret handling, had anything further behind it, for example, the possibility of payola’s having been extorted or even voluntarily offered by the Americans to seal the deal, whose Ghanaian copy appears to have been either shredded or deliberately destroyed by Mr. Mahama and Ms. Tetteh, his then Foreign Affairs Minister.

Form the preceding, contrary to what Mr. Ahi, the former Mahama Works and Housing Minister, would have Ghanaians believe, it is rather the NDC’s Parliamentary Minority that walked out during the Vote on EMSCA that can be aptly faulted for the inexcusable pursuit of double standards, and not the leaders of civil society groups and organizations. Indeed, as of this writing, not a single leader from the National Democratic Congress’ side had risen up to roundly condemn the underhandedly flagrant manner in which former President Mahama conducted business verging on the integrity of Ghana’s sovereignty, or the security and safety of the Ghanaian people. This ought to tell Ghanaians that very likely, Mr. Ahi does not even understand the expression of “double standards.” It is clearly uncontestable that the NDC leaders have no coequals when it comes to the brazen pursuit and trading of slime, the unconscionable exhibition of hypocrisy, what President Akufo-Addo calls “unspeakable hypocrisy,” and, of course, double standards.

