Special Attention Project Urges CSOs To Engage Citizens In Programmes

The Programmes Manager of Special Attention Project (SAP), a Ghanaian NGO working for the rights of children with Specific Learning Difficulties has charged Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to actively engage citizens in the implementation of their development programmes.

According to Mr. Richard O. Opoku, the full participation of citizens and community members in the activities of CSOs will promote a sense of ownership and responsibility, which he described as ‘critical for the sustainability of CSOs’.

Mr. Opoku was speaking on the topic: “Inclusive Education: A Case for Sustainable Social Change,” at the third edition of the National Philanthropy Forum and Awards held at the Accra International Conference Centre in Accra.

The two-day summit which was under the theme: “The Role of the Third Sector (NGOs, CSOs) in Attaining National Development,” had an overarching goal of promoting and sustaining the work of NGOs and CSOs to impact national development.

Explaining the reason behind the successful implementation of inclusive education in some parts of the world, Mr. Opoku said parents played an indispensable role in influencing the educational reforms.

“In many countries that have successfully implemented inclusive education, the advocacy towards inclusiveness was led by citizens and especially parents who realised that the educational needs of their children were not being met by the mainstream education. They therefore, mobilised themselves and campaigned for inclusiveness in regular schools,” the Programmes Manager explained.

He however, highlighted that CSOs played a central role in mobilising the parents and empowering them to campaign for the needed change in the education system. He therefore, implored CSOs to adopt this participatory approach by engaging citizens, educating them on their rights and building their capacities to front advocacy campaigns.

According to Mr. Opoku, this approach will require CSOs to shift from just service delivery to largely influencing policies and advocating for change through the engagement of citizens and building internal systems that make their target groups the owners of what they do.

He emphasised that the result of engaging citizens in advocacy efforts is rapid, saying “with strong citizen’s movements, politicians and government officials are forced to provide quality services”.

Dr. Ben Ocra, President of the Ghana Philanthropy Forum said the event is organised annually to bring together NGOs, CSOs and actors in other sectors of the economy to engage towards improving the country’s philanthropy space.

He indicated that an integral part of the event was an awards ceremony to recognise the efforts of philanthropists and nonprofit groups in celebrating and encouraging them.

Hon. Otiko Afisah Djaba, Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection in a speech noted the importance of non-profits to national development, saying it could not be overlooked.

The Minister, who was the Special Guest of Honour said her ministry was prepared to collaborate with stakeholders within the nonprofit sector to address social challenges.