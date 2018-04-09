Kasoa: 3 Prisons Officers Beat Shop Attendant

A 35-year-old shop attendant at the Kasoa New Market is nursing his wounds after he was reportedly beaten by three prisons officers last Friday.

Kwame Sekyere was handcuffed and dragged through the market to the police station nearby for preventing one Kofi, an officer at the Ankaful Prisons in the Central Region, from fighting in front of his shop.

The victim narrated, he told the officer and one of his customers to take their fight downstairs since their altercation could drive away his customers.

But a displeased Kofi left the scene and went to organize two of his colleagues who came with a handcuff, bundled the hands of Mr Sekyere and pounced on him.

“They slapped me and paraded me through the busy market like a thief and got me locked up at the Kasoa New Market police station,” the shop attendant said.

He explained the three men continued with the beating even at the police station and none of the officers on duty stopped them.

“My statement was taken but not theirs and I was thrown into the cell,” he said, adding he spent the night at the police station.

An eyewitness who interacted with the reporter said he questioned the three officers about their action but they threatened to beat him if he did not keep quiet.

“I told them they cannot handcuff Sekyere and beat him. It is never done especially if you are an officer, but they warned me,” he said.

Kasoa New Market police station commander ASP Jacob Anyidoho confirmed the incident but said he has directed the investigating officer to invite the three men for interrogation.

He told the reporter he was annoyed when he was briefed about how Mr Sekyere was brought to the station.

“We will go into the matter,” he assured.