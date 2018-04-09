Bank Of Ghana Tasked To Make NDPAS Defacto Address System For All Banking Services

The Chief of Staff at the Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana, Hon. Frema Osei-Opare has ordered the Bank of Ghana to ensure that by May 1st all essential banking services in Ghana have the Ghana Post GPS based National Digital Property Address System (NDPAS) as its defacto address system.

In a memo intercepted by MYNEWSGH.com, the Office of the Chief of Staff listed some particular essential services that must have NDPAS integrated into it as including Fixed Deposits, Call deposits, foreign exchange sales and purchases, documentary collections, export finance, funds transfer, bank payments and advance payment guarantees, e-commerce, internet banking and ATM services among others.

In the memo to the Bank of Ghana, the Chief of staff said:

“Once the NDPAS has been integrated into the banking and financial services delivery; communication responses, financial records and documents should be posted to the digital address on records of the beneficiary through the Ghana Post GPS app.

The Chief of Staff also indicated that the Ghana Post is working to provide the over 3 million customers of ECG with digital addresses to help service delivery.

The Ghana Post GPS is Ghana’s official digital property addressing system which covers every part of the country, and ensures that all locations in the country are addressed. It gives a unique digital address to every point in the country.

It is based on the US government’s Global Positioning System (GPS).

The GPS is a global navigation satellite system that provides geo-location and time information to GPS receivers in every part of the world, as long as there is an obstructed line of sight to four or more GPS satellites.