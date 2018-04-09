Mahama Is Africa’s “Most Incompetent Election Observer”

It appears the Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, has not taken kindly to former President John Mahama's mocking of current president Nana Akufo-Addo.

At the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) Unity Walk in the Upper West Region, Mr. Mahama described President Akufo-Addo and his administration as super incompetent.

He noted that the Akufo-Addo government might need a miracle from the controversial pastor, Daniel Obinim, via his Obinim Sticker, to overcome its “super incompetence”.

“The incompetence is so bad… the President and his government need an Obinim Sticker. If it really works, they may need an Obinim sticker,” Mr Mahama teased.

Mrs. Asiamah-Adjei however took to Facebook with barbs seemingly directed at Mr. Mahama.

She described him as an incompetent election observer and a beneficiary of election malpractices.

The Deputy Minister also said Mr. Mahama, who was Head of State from 2012 to 2017, was “Ghana's worst president ever.”

“After all the trail of embarrassments you brought back to Ghana recently, to remain relevant in Ghana politics, you describe President Akufo Addo today, as though you were talking about your ownself. A president who may need an Obinim's sticker is still 100% more competent…,” she said.

Sierra Leone's governing party, the All People's Congress (APC), had accused Britain of spearheading an international conspiracy to effect regime change by rigging the elections in favor of the opposition party leader, Julius Maada Bio.

The party said the conspiracy involved the African Union, ECOWAS the Commonwealth, and the British High Commission in Sierra Leone.

Mr. Mahama was leading a Commonwealth Elections Observation Mission in the country.

I've no hand in alleged 'plot' to rig Sierra Leone election – Mahama

But Mr. Mahama said he had no interest in manipulating the election to topple the incumbent party as has been alleged. He denied these claims in a Facebook post.

“International Observers have no capacity to change the will of the people, in any election. I, John

Dramani Mahama, have no interest in who governs the people of Sierra Leone. The long nights, early mornings, long meetings, diplomatic shuttles were all aimed at helping Sierra Leone choose their leader freely, maintain the peace and consolidate their democracy,” Mr. Mahama stated.

Probe Mahama over alleged plot to rig Sierra Leone election – MP

The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of Parliament, Frank Annor Dompreh, had also demanded a full-scale national security probe into the alleged rigging.

Some officials of the government of that country claimed that an international conspiracy had been hatched to keep the governing party, the All People's Congress (APC), from retaining power.

This grand scheme, APC claims, was being implemented by Mr. Mahama, who led the Commonwealth Observer Mission that monitored the elections. The party also said the conspiracy involved the African Union, ECOWAS, the Commonwealth, and the British High Commission in Sierra Leone.