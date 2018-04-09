No Student Has Been Denied Access To Index Numbers--KWASTECH

Authorities of the Kwanyako Senior High / Technical School (KWASTECH) have refuted allegations that some final year students of the School have been denied index numbers to write the on-going West African Secondary School Certificate Examination(WASSCE).

The denial came to light when the District Chief Executive for Agona East, Mr Dennis Armah-Frempong, paid a surprise visit to the School after allegations that some candidates have been denied their index numbers to write the examination.

Mr Joseph Salifu, Assistant Headmaster in- charge of Administration, who received Mr Armah-Frempong, denied the allegation and said none of the candidate had been refused his or her index number.

According to Mr Salifu, the authorities have no power to refuse the candidates their index numbers to write the examination, since they have fully paid their registration fees to the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The Assistance Headmaster said some candidates have written chemistry, physics and agriculture papers, whilst the rest would write their papers this week.

Mr Armah-Fremong cautioned that government would not tolerate any headmaster or Headmistress 'who jokes or toys' with the education of the youth, adding that huge sums of money was being invested into senior high school education to ensure quality life of the youth in future.

He said no headmaster or headmistress had the power to drive away candidates from writing the final year examination, even if the student had not fully paid his or her school fees.

The DCE warned that drastic action would be taken against heads of second cycle institutions who would try to frustrate any final year students in an attempt to jeopardise his or her life in future.

The DCE and his entourage later inspected a 1,000 capacity dining hall project, which started about four years ago, financed by GETFUND, and a Girls' Dormitory, which had also been stalled for over five years and it was also funded by GETFUND.

He also inspected a Heath Centre for the School and assured them of the Assembly's support to enhance quality health care delivery.

Mr Armah-Frempong assured the School's authorities that a report would be made to the Ministry of Education and Ghana Education Service to impress upon the GETFUND to release funds to complete all abandoned projects in the School to improve teaching and learning.

The DCE also assured the School authorities that the Agona East Assembly would lobby government to help construct a wall around the School to stop animals which strayed onto the campus daily.

Mr Armah-Frempong cautioned people, especially some politicians in the Agona East District who were trying to do politics with Kwanyaku Senior High Technical School to stop the practice, since it would not help development of the School.