Damango: Nurse In Police Grip For Raping Italian Woman

Ernest Green, a 24-year-old nurse at the Damango Government Hospital in the Northern Region, has been arrested by the Damango Police for allegedly raping a 24-year-old Italian woman, who was on admission at the hospital.

According to the victim, she was rushed to the hospital after she had been afflicted by malaria.

She said upon her arrival at the facility, the suspect informed her of the availability of a private ward.

The victim said Ernest Green helped her to lie on the bed at the private ward, saying “Suddenly he fondled my breast, removed my panties and eventually penetrated me.”

The victim said even though she was conscious during the rape, she was extremely weak to stop him.

Confirming the incident to DAILY GUIDE, the Northern Regional Police PRO, ASP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, said the nurse, Ernest Green is currently in the custody of the Damango Police.

ASP Tanko warned government workers, especially those in the health sector, to desist from using their outfits to engage in criminal acts.

“Perpetuators of such crimes, when caught, will duly be made to face the law,” he said.

He further admonished Ghanaians, as well as foreign nationals, not to hesitate to report the activities of criminals in the country, adding that victims should not keep such issues to themselves but report to appropriate law enforcement agencies for the offenders to be dealt with.

He appealed to the general public to volunteer information to the police to help apprehend suspected criminals.

From Eric Kombat, Damongo