CEO Of NEIP John Kumah Calls For Change In The Paradigm Of Job Creation

Lawyer John Kumah, Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) is advocating for a change in the paradigm of creating jobs in Ghana.

According to him, it is high time students contributed to changing the paradigm of job creation by focusing on ideas that can bring massive changes capable of reducing the unemployment situation in Ghana.

Lawyer John Kumah was speaking at the 2018 DES Entrepreneurship Conference at the University For Development Studies in Tamale organized by the Department Of Development Education Studies of the school last week Wednesday.

The conference was on the theme ‘Building Enterprises Through The Lens Of Development Education’.

As the Guest Speaker addressing about 500 students, he assured students of government's willingness to support their start-ups with a number of interventions including access to funding, access to market and creating the enabling environment for their businesses to thrive.

He stood on the slogan of the faculty 'Game Changers, Yes We Are' to advance his presentation by calling on students to become Game Changers by taking up new challenges on their own and upon themselves.

"I would like to emphasize at this point that we need ideas from students and graduates who can bring massive changes for job creation through private enterprises in Ghana. I, therefore, assure you all that government is ever ready to support with a number of interventions including access to funding, access to the market and creating the enabling environment for SMEs to grow," he said.