Sanitation Is The Foremost Tourist Attraction

The imperative need to significantly upgrade environmental health or sanitation in the country is one of the top priority policy agendas of the Akufo-Addo-led government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Indeed, it was for this reason why the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources was created by splitting the latter from the patently unwieldy portfolio of the Ministry of Sanitation, Water Resources, Works and Housing late last year by the President. Unfortunately, according to Mr. Kofi Adda, the Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, his ministry is woefully under-resourced, in addition to being woefully understaffed (See “I Have Only 8 Staff – Kofi Adda Cries” Citifmonline.com / Modernghana.com 2/27/18).

Mr. Adda told the participants of the Ghana Action Series, being hosted by the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), that coupled with poor staffing at his ministry was the acute shortage of personnel who were highly skilled with knowledge of the most modern technological and managerial means of effectively dealing with the massive waste products that have inundated our hamlets, villages, towns and cities for quite some time now. What I understand Mr. Adda’s plaint to mean is that the government needs to promptly reach out to experts around the globe who are better skilled at the state-of-the-art, or rather the science of waste management in creative and constructive ways for their input. And on the latter count, of course, I am thinking of garbage recycling in “greener” or environmentally friendly ways.

This would, perforce, entail a considerable investment in the sanitation industry by both the government and the private sector. I decided to do this column on sanitation, shortly after I received a whatsapp video clip on the extremely poor and inexcusably repulsive conditions around the Cape Coast Castle, one of the United Nations’ designated Historic Landmarks. I am, of course, talking about open defecation on the foundational rocks and open spaces on the beach. It is almost certain that this appalling state of sanitation prevails around all such historical sites and monuments located on the country’s 300-mile coastal stretch. In the aforementioned video clip, we had a group of visiting African-Americans on pilgrimage to the Cape Coast Castle bitterly complaining that they could not use the beach area around the castle because of the repulsive filth and unsightliness of the site and its environs.

Well, we need not emphasize the fact that it ought not to be primarily because of tourist attraction that we must decide to keep our surroundings clean. The sort of filth that I witnessed from the video clip constituted more than ample fertile ground for an easily avoidable, albeit deadly, epidemic like cholera which, by now, ought to have been left far behind us with the colonial past. I also wanted to add that there is quite a critical mass of Ghanaian-born sanitation experts abroad that the government could readily either network with or specially invite to assist with waste management at home. I personally live in the same neighborhood with a Ghanaian-born sanitation expert who is a longtime veteran of the Ghana Airforce, and who originally trained in sanitation matters at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi.

I actually once connected him up with another Ghanaian-born realtor who, by the way, happened to be of the same Guan ethnicity as this sanitation expert in question – he is one of 12, or so, directors of the New York City Sanitation Department. My realtor friend would later call me from the Washington, DC, vicinity to bitterly complain about some backdoor, or underhanded, deal that my neighbor had struck with another in Ghana whom my realtor friend had introduced to my neighbor; he would then ask about what I personally made of the character and personality of my neighbor. This is a very common Ghanaian problem. It may, of course, very well be just a common human problem. Anyway, I simply and sensibly – I hope – responded that since the two of them were of the same Guan ethnicity, he was making the sort of very personal enquiry of whose answer he almost definitely knew far better than I could even fathom.

What is clear from the Sanitation and Water Resources’ Minister’s GIMPA address is that the Akufo-Addo government needs to promptly and heavily invest more in the training and employment of sanitation workers – from health inspectors to janitorial and custodial workers – and waste-management experts. The sanitation sector of our economy, it goes without saying, is too important to be ceded to private monopolies. Healthy entrepreneurial competition ought to be vigorously encouraged by the government, in order to ensure cost-effectiveness and managerial efficiency.

*Visit my blog at: kwameokoampaahoofe.wordpress.com Ghanaffairs