NSS Makes Arrangement For Ghanaians Abroad To Register

The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has made arrangement for Ghanaians who schooled abroad to do their national service in the country.

Ghanaians across the Diaspora who studied home and abroad and wish to do their national service, have up to April 30, 2018, to register with the Scheme.

This NSS is doing this in collaboration with the Diaspora Affairs Office of the Office of the President.

The Ghana National Service Scheme Act, 1980, Act 426 imposes a duty on all Ghanaians of 18 years and above, to do national service for a minimum duration of one year.

The Scheme has directed eligible applicants, who are resident abroad and are of age 18 years and above, to personally submit their application letters to the Diaspora Affairs office at the Presidency or the NSS Head office.

Alternatively, applicants can log onto the scheme’s website and provide the required information.

All application letters are to be accompanied with a certified true copy of academic certificates or attestation letter as well as certified true copy of academic transcripts from accredited tertiary institution(s) attended.

Also, applicants are to provide their school I.D. card, passport biodata, students’ visa and any other relevant documents to support the application.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com