‘Media Urged To Support Export Promotion’

A Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA), Akilu Sayibu, has called on the media to support the Authority through positive publications.

Speaking to media personnel in Tamale during the Easter festivities, Mr Sayibu indicated that the Ghana Export Promotion Authority has been mandated to promote the export of non-traditional commodities and services.

He said that apart from the traditional exports, there were also the non-traditional exports which contribute to the GDP of Ghana and also create employment avenues for the youth.

He urged the media to educate exporters on the latest export procedures.

He said the media must be in constant touch with the Authority in terms of information and dissemination.

The Deputy GEPA CEO thanked the media for their support and urged them to continue to collaborate with the management of GEPA for the benefit of Ghana.

Answering questions from the media on the One District, One Exportable Product Initiative, which GEPA is undertaking, Mr Sayibu explained that GEPA has embarked on stakeholder consultations in nine out of the 10 regions of Ghana.

“We are left with the Greater Accra Region to complete the regional seminars to move to the next phase of the programme, he added.

According to Mr Sayibu, some of the districts have started submitting proposals on their preferred products to be developed for export.

These include cashew, pineapples, mangoes, yam, cassava, coconut, sheanuts, medicinal herbs, handicrafts, textiles and garments.

Speaking at the media encounter, Ceasar Abagali, Northern Regional Chairman of the Ghana Journalists Association, assured GEPA of the readiness of the media to collaborate with it.