19 Students Of New Juaben SHS Sacked For Smoking Wee

Reports reaching DAILY GUIDE indicate that about 19 students of the New Juaben Senior High School (NJUASCO) in Koforidua have been suspended by the school's authorities for allegedly smoking Indian hemp.

According to reports, the affected students were asked to go home when the authorities found out that they had organised a 'wee party' on campus, with one of them falling unconscious and had to be hospitalised.

The actions of the students, according to the reports, breach aspects of the school's rules, forcing the school's disciplinary committee to take a drastic action by suspending them.

Some of the students, who are boarders, have been expelled from the boarding house for their alleged involvement in the illegal act.

Some of the suspended students who are in their final year have, however, been allowed to write the ongoing West African Secondary School Certificate Examinations (WASSCE) after their parents appealed on their behalf.

Meanwhile, DAILY GUIDE has gathered that the school disciplinary committee, which investigated the unfortunate incident, could not produce any exhibit of the alleged Indian hemp used for the said 'party' but decided to suspend the students indefinitely.

Attempts to get reactions from the school's headmaster, Frank Obeng Wilson, have proved futile.