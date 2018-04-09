Nana Addo Launches New Jobs Policy

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 launch a national policy that will generate thousands of jobs for the nation's teeming youth in the long term.

The policy dubbed, the 'Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies 2017-2024,' when implemented, will significantly tackle the high unemployment rate, which is a major concern for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

It outlines the President's vision for the country and touches on specific programmes and interventions to create jobs.

The Coordinated Programme was presented to Parliament in November 2017 in accordance with Article 36, Clause 5 of the 1992 Constitution, which states that “within two years after assuming office, the President shall present to Parliament a coordinated programme of economic and social development policies, including agricultural and industrial programmes at all levels and in all the regions of Ghana.”

The President has already outlined some measures to create job opportunities for the country's youth.

The official launch of the policy, which is on the theme, “An Agenda for Jobs: Creating Prosperity and Equal Opportunity for All,” is slated for the Accra International Conference Centre.