Keta Port Ready To Take Off

In line with plans by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to fulfill its promise to construct a port at Keta in the Volta Region, the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Diamond Cement Ghana Limited, one of the leading cement producers in the country.

The project is expected to commence in June this year subject to signing of Executive Instrument by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), in its 2016 manifesto, revealed plans to construct a port through the collaboration with players in the private sector.

The Director-General of GPHA, Paul Asare Ansah last Thursday, said the Keta Port would handle vessels to ease congestion at the Tema and Takoradi Ports and also increase the volume of business in the West Africa sub-region.

The GPHA boss indicated that the project would offer job opportunities to the teeming youth and promote the growth of the Volta Region.

He said that the construction of the port of Keta would attract more investments from Togo and other neighboring countries into the country.

According to him, the project would reduce the cost of doing business and create thousands of direct and indirect jobs in the Volta Region.

The Director-General noted that the port would be instrumental in the exploration of oil in the Keta Basin.

He disclosed that other investors had expressed interest in the execution of the project.

The General Manager of Diamond Cement Ghana Limited, Tati Rama Rao, was grateful to government for creating the conducive environment for the private sector to thrive.

He was hopeful the President would accept the report for them to work together on the project.

Togbi Joachin Acolatse, Dufia of Kedzi in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, commended the port officials for the continuous collaboration.

He noted that the construction of the port would boost economic activities and create job opportunities for the people in the region, urging the people to support government in the implementation of the project.

