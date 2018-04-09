Nungua Stool Throws Caution To Illegal Developers

Mr. Frank Kofi Lewi – Chief of Staff (Nungua Stool)

The Chief of Staff of Nungua Stool Mr. Frank Kofi Lewi has on behalf of the Paramount Chief of Nungua King Odafio Welentsi III issued a statement to sternly caution illegal developers and encroachers on Borteyman Stool lands.

The Chief of Staff stated that in their recent inspection report, it has become clear that some individuals have appropriated some portions of the stool lands to themselves from some unscrupulous land guards and individuals parading themselves as land owners in Nungua, whilst others also showed documents which are forged and purported to have come from the Stool only for proper scrutiny to prove otherwise.

He said, recently while he was out of town, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture carried out demolition within the Borteyman enclave to sack encroachers on the Ministry’s lands but “whilst we congratulate them for their brave move we also criticize them for some of the excesses which was clearly outside their jurisdiction and hereby call on all such affected persons with legitimate documents to report to the Chief of Staff’s office for the necessary assistance in that regard.”

Mr. Frank Lewi emphasized that encroachers who are buying from land-guards and fraudsters around the areas namely Ramseyer site, part of Sakumono around the P&T and Borteyman especially should be very careful to ensure that they have the right documentations because “the Stool will not relax any longer and will embark on a vigorous investigation to expose all the fraudsters who are duping unsuspecting estate developers with fraudulent documents.”

“This is not the first time we have had cause to caution the general public on these matters and even at a point went further to notify the Inspector General of police (IGP) in an official letter which was later published in the newspapers but these fraudulent activities appears to be never ending”, he said.

Mr. Lewi indicated further that apart from some of these infractions, there are some few others too who have been taken to court and the courts have issued specific orders and judgment against them and yet they blatantly disregard these court rulings at their pleasure.

The Chief of Staff cited one specific instant where they have had to go back to court to pray the court for committal for contempt against a certain Samuel Kofi Diame and Nuumo Adjei Kwanku II all of Teshie for flouting court orders.

He further stressed that the lands commission should takes steps to stop processing all land documents or transactions on all stool lands of Nungua.

Again, he stated that “developers must first submit their land acquisition documents to the Traditional Council for validation before they can proceed further to develop the land.

He however warned that failure to do so will be interpreted as disrespect to the authority of the Stool and Council and an intention to commit fraud and therefore the Council will be left with no choice than to take legal action against such persons who have failed to demonstrate appropriate legal ownership of the said lands on which they are developing.

Mr. Lewi also cautioned that the general public to be careful with landguards organizing unthorized press conference on behalf of the stool and again purporting to represent the stool in court matters concerning Nungua lands.