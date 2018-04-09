No Where Is Cool; The Wolf And The Dog Story

The Author

The wolf lives in the wild. He lives freely, eats freely and sleeps freely. He lives in a complete freedom. He hustles for his own food.

The dog lives with his master in a beautiful house at a first class estate. All his needs and wants are provided for by his master.

The wolf became jealous of the dog because he wanted to have the kind of luxurious life of the dog. One day the wolf paid a visit to the dog and complained bitterly to dog about his condition in the wild. What he goes through before he finds common food to feed himself. He even told Dog that he hadn't eaten for days. Dog told him if only he had come earlier he would have invited him to join him at the table.

The next day wolf came very early only to see his friend in chains. He asked dog,' why?' Dog told him my friend,' hmm! This is my situation. Yesterday my master released me a bit earlier than usual. I was released few minutes before you came here. Throughout the day I am chained and locked up in a five feet square cubicle and I hardly get to see the sun. I have no social life.'

Wolf then said 'I would rather die in hunger than live in chains forever.'

Lesson: Never envy another person. You never know what he or she is going through. Appreciate yourself.

Authored by: Paramza Kofi Hamza (2011)