Maximus Attah Appointed ARB Apex Bank New Corporate Communications Manager

The ARB Apex Bank has appointed Maximus Attah as the Corporate Communications Manager.

The bank describes Maximus is a results-oriented strategic marketing and communications specialist, banking professional and adjunct university lecturer with over 16 years of experience.

Prior to joining the ARB Apex Bank, he worked with the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) in several capacities, including marketing, communications and retail banking.

He has also worked with the Daily Graphic newspaper as a reporter and written as a freelance reporter for the Ghanaian Times newspaper, Daily Dispatch newspaper, the Ireland-based African Voice newspaper as well as many reputable news portals.

Maximus has also worked as an advertising executive and consulted for many reputable local and international organisations on brand positioning, media and public relations.

He has been an adjunct lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) since 2012 and is a member of three professional bodies including the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM - Ghana), Institute of Public Relations (IPR – Ghana) and the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA).

He holds an MBA (Marketing) from the University of Ghana Business School, an MA (Communication Studies) from the School of Communication Studies, University of Ghana and a BSc (Agriculture) from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

It is expected that Maximus Attah would bring his enormous experience from multiple sectors of the economy, particularly his deep insight and network in bank marketing and communications to bear on the new agenda being spearheaded by Mr. Kojo Mattah, Managing Director of the ARB Apex Bank Limited.

The ARB Apex Bank, which is a ‘mini’ regulatory bank for the rural and community banks (RCBs) was set up in the year 2000 as a public limited liability company with the RCBs as the shareholders. It was granted a banking license in June 2001 and was therefore admitted to the Bankers’ Clearing House in the same year.

The Bank currently has nine branch offices in Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Bolgatanga, Takoradi, Koforidua, Hohoe and Tamale.