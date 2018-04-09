Can A Newspaper Change A Society?

In Bangladesh, a country of 170 million people, only a small proportion of 5 percent read English newspapers. But, there are over 25 million Smartphone in the hands og the users here, through which they browse on the internet, reading online editions of various dailies and periodicals, both in Bangla and English. The most popular search engine in this country (and most possibly in many of the countries in the world) is Google. Through this search engine, people reach the required sites. Many people also look into Google News for seeing the latest items online. Bangladeshis also use UC News browser for getting scoops of news items and videos. In brief, through all of these search engines and browsers, people are connected to news contents.

If anyone will ask a literate Bangladeshi the names of the existing Bangla newspapers, they'd mention 4-5 names. When English literate people in Bangladesh are asked to mention the name of the most controversial newspaper published in this county, they'll take no time in mentioning the name of Weekly Blitz. Since 2003, this newspaper has become the only source, where the readers get access to contents, any other Bangladeshi papers won't dare publishing.

That has placed Weekly Blitz in a special position. Policymakers in the world, would most definitely read this paper to know about the rise of militancy, which Blitz has been confronting consistently for past many years. Contents of this paper are distinctively different.

Weekly Blitz already has earned the reputation of bring the only newspaper in the Muslim world that promotes and speaks of 'unpopular opinion' - for example, it confronts radical Islam, antisemitism, holocaust denial; and openly defends Israel. For this reason, though it has large readership, but none of the Bangladeshi advertisers are interested in placing their ads in Weekly Blitz despite the fact, this is not only a widely read paper, but also the most influential newspapers in the country.

This newspaper might also have become controversial as it's editor Salah Uddin Shoaib Choudhury, who also is branded as an ally of Israel. But, controversy and huge popularity couldn't help this paper in surviving under acute financial constraint. Due to heavy burden of financial loss, Weekly Blitz and it's sister publications had to suspend publications since September 2017. Some local entrepreneurs wanted to buy shares in this publication house. But, Mr. Choudhury didn't accept those investments as the investors would turn Weekly Blitz and it's sister publications into just another anti-Israel and antisemitic news outlet.

It is said in a proverb - 'No one kicks a dead horse'. Although Weekly Blitz publication is suspended since last year September, some unscrupulous people, falsely claiming as reporters or representatives of this prestigious paper are illegally attending press conferences, symposiums, workshops and even diplomatic functions. Management of this publication house has humbly requested everyone not to entertain these imposters. They said, "Weekly Blitz and our sister publications will resume once our imprisoned editor gets released from the prison. Until then, please note, we are not sending any reporter or representative to any of the events in Bangladesh or elsewhere.