Prez Mahama Hammers NPP-Gov’t

Did you think we’re an inch closer to Election 2020?

No, we aren’t there yet. But ‘Opana’ and co have literally revved up their engines and lubricated what I call the ‘Gotcha Wheels’. It’s simply the ‘I-have-got -you-style’. They seem to have sharpened their knuckles, apparently to jab, to poke, to punch and to ridicule their key political opponents –the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the government.

How ironic, there’s a new buzzword or phrase striding in Ghana’s political arena -- ‘Super-Incompetent’. The catchphrase was unveiled in Wa-- the Upper West regional capital over the weekend when the former president addressed members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“You don’t win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorates have confidence in you. And so even though NPP is proving super -incompetent, we cannot sit and relax and say because they are super- incompetent we are going to win the next election,” the former President John Mahama said.

The ex-president also pulled this joke: “I’ve been watching social media lately and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government needs an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate.”

Truth be told, John the fourth (John 4th) has rich sense of humor. Rumor has it that growing up, Mr. Mahama staged a coup d’état. By the way, it isn’t a rumor, rather it’s a fact. But it wasn’t a political coup in its root word. It was a coup against a bully in school. The former president captures that intriguing line in his memoire titled: “My First Coup d’état’.

Is labelling or tagging the way to go? And did Mr. Mahama break the golden rule?

Undoubtedly, the NDC and NPP are two most dominant forces in Ghana’s politics. Over the last 25 years in the Fourth Republic the rivalry between the two parties has grown by leaps and bounds. And it’s been characterised by machinations, insinuations, tug-of-war, you-do-me- I-do-you, and what have you.

In December 2017 on the occasion of the 36th anniversary of the PNDC Revolution led by former President John Rawlings (John 1st) John the fourth pulled another hilarious one on the NPP and President Akufo-Addo. It was a rendition of Highlife singer and music legend Ewura Ama Badu’s hit song ‘Medofo Adadaame.’ The ex-president’s version was ‘Nana Adadaame oo.’ The crowd in Ho loved it and they cheered him on because it seemed unusual coming from an ex-president.

Mind you, labeling, is a weapon politicians the world over employ. It’s intended to hurt political opponents. It’s been useful at certain times. We saw that in Ghana’s 2016 general elections, when then opposition NPP vice presidential nominee Dr. Bawumia labeled the Mahama –led government as ‘Incompetent.’ Indeed, that label caught fire and some NDC political strategists have publicly alluded to the fact. They viewed the veep as the torn in the NDC’s flesh. However, it can backfire too. It doesn’t work all the time. And that explains why the user or labeler must be tactful- as to how to use it, when to use it and where to use it.

Did Prez. Mahama break the golden rule, if there exists one in Ghana’s Constitution?

First of all, what’s the golden rule? In the United States ex-presidents restrain criticisms or don’t criticise their successors unless they’re forced to do so. In fact the golden rule was implicitly broken by former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama in October 2017. They sort of violated the golden rule when they broke their silence over what was seen as a fight against Trump-era American politics.

”Their veiled swipe at Trump, even without uttering his name, signal how far the rise of white nationalism has pushed politicians from across the aisle..” wrote CBC’s Mark Kwong.

In the wake of the criticisms presidential historians described GOP’s Bush critique as remarkable since it was viewed as an attack on a fellow republican.

So, I don’t think what Mr. Mahama did constitute any violation, unless, there was more to the footage than what I’d been privy to. He didn’t cast any aspersions on the person of President Akufo-Addo, but he explicitly and implicitly jabbed the administration in his words for being ‘Super-Incompetent’.

What you probably don’t know about politicians

There’s something about politicians that we ought to know even though it seems too late. But it’s better late than never. We need to wake up, we need to be wise and we need to read in tween the political lines before they railroad all of us. What’s it about them?

Politicians are politicians. I’m referring to their protean character. The ‘mask’ they wear helps them to fool the people most of the time. Generally, this is about all politicians--- liberals, social democrats, conservatives, left-wing, right-wing, the centrists, or the independents.

Again, how ironic would one that ran the national kitty empty blame his successor! Why should one that carries a foul odor turn around and criticise someone else? Could this be likened to the proverbial ‘pot calling the kettle black?

Is Mr. Mahama being disingenuous and misrepresenting his opponents? Or it’s politics as usual and nothing unusual?

Indeed that’s typical of politicians, they criticise their opponents for a fault that they have themselves. And we’ve had this trend play out time after time. Was it not in 2016 that then NPP vice presidential candidate Mahamudu Bawumia tagged the NDC as ‘incompetent government? And was it not the NDC government that secretly signed the Ghana-US military cooperation Agreement in 1998, 2000 and 2015?

I guess it’s a generic disease. Both parties are blamable. Over the period we’ve also had some side-splitting and hilarious labeling .Late President John Mills (may his gentle Soul Rest in Peace) smithed or coined his own -- ‘Ekomini’, ‘Ekom-nie, Ekonomi. And it was all about this word--Economy. The NPP pounced on that word and they got it shredded!

So the revolving door is once again open. That explains why we saw and heard the mocking bird.

According to him the governing NPP has failed and could be felt in the “unbearable hardship” being experienced by Ghanaians. “People are feeling more hardship than ever today,” the immediate past president told the NDC gathering after the walk, adding people said any idiot can borrow and that there is money in Ghana and that we can develop Ghana without borrowing but in one year and three months we have borrowed close to 30 billion Ghana cedis.”

See, he said we’re borrowing but he failed to tell Ghanaians why we are borrowing? What caused us in the first place to resort to borrowing or engage in pan-handling? The NDC left the country broke or broken. I still remember this one: ‘Mahama is a ‘bad’ father, because he heft a weakened economy saddled with huge public debts, President Akufo-Addo said about the ex-president.