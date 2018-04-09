Invigilators Told Not To Frighten WASSCE Candidates

Invigilators supervising the on-going West African Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), have been urged not to be harsh on candidates.

Mrs Grace Akosua Manu, the Headmistress of the Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School who gave the advice said the candidates needed to feel comfortable to write the examination well.

In an interview with the GNA on the sideline of a visit to some of the examinations centres in the Sunyani Municipality on Friday, Mrs Manu advised the invigilators to eschew tendencies that could frighten the candidates and affect their performance.

A total of 592 candidates made up of 288 males and 224 females are writing the examination in the school. There was no absenteeism.

Mrs Manu praised the way and manner the candidates were conducting themselves since the exams started on Tuesday, April 3, and warned them against all forms of malpractices that could lead to the cancellation of their results.

She advised the candidates to remain focused and be bold in tackling the examination questions, saying, it was only what they learnt in school that they were being examined.

At the Sunyani Senior High School, a total of 979 candidates comprising 550 males and 427 females were writing the examination.

Mr Michael Nsiah Agyepong, Headmaster of the school said the West Africa Examination Council had upped measures to curb examination malpractices.

He said candidates were not allowed to wear wrist watches because some of the watches could aid candidates to engage in malpractices.

According to the headmaster, WAEC had also directed that no candidate must be allowed to wear shoes to the examination hall because some of them hide foreign materials in their shoes.

Mr Agyepong said supervision had improved in this year’s WASSCE exams and was optimistic that cases of examination malpractices would be reduced.