Akufo-Addo Puts NDC To Shame--Amfo Sefah

Mr Dennis Amfo Sefah, the Constituency Chairman of the Tema West New Patriotic Party (NPP) has described President Akufo-Addo's broadcast statement as 'an eloquent statement on the Cooperation and Agreement with the United States of America.'

'That eloquent statement has utterly shamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) who have for several weeks denigrated the government with unsubstantiated allegations.'

Speaking on his birthday party that was organised by members of Elephant Ladies, a female group within Tema West NPP to honour him, Mr. Amfo Sefah, who is popularly known as Nana Boakye, said the President had disarmed his critics.

'Thanks to that simple but eloquent address, the ordinary Ghanaian now knows that the agreement had actually been originally started by the National Democratic Congress in the past.

'We also know now that President Akufo-Addo's posture on the agreement has rather been democratic because unlike former President Mahama who had secretly signed the agreement, President Akufo-Addo rather chose to seek Parliamentary ratification before signing it.'

He said the revelations had underscored that the NDC which had led opposition to the agreement with the United States of America was rather misleading Ghanaians with propaganda for cheap political points.

In a televised address on Thursday, President Nana Akufo-Addo had put to rest misguided claims within the public domain that he had entered into an agreement that would sell-out Ghana's sovereignty to the United States of America.

This, they claimed the Akufo-Addo led administration had allowed the government of the United States of America to establish a Military base in Ghana.

'Contrary to popular claims by the NDC that the President had accepted for the United States of America to set up a military base in Ghana, President Akufo-Addo clarified that no such thing had been requested by the Americans or given out by Ghana.

'The NDC has been totally ashamed. As His Excellency pointed out, the Americans have not asked anywhere to put up a military base, but a facility which is actually in furtherance of agreements that NDC governments had signed in 1998, 2000 and 2015.

'Now the questions that Ghanaians must ask the NDC is why it is opposing this agreement even though it had signed three agreements of similar nature in the past, ?' Nana Boakye asked.

The birthday bash had taken place in Tema Community two and had been attended by a number of NPP big wigs, including; the wife of sitting MP and Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah and Mr Henry Osei Owusu, a former Constituency Secretary of the Party.

Mrs. Ahenkorah was also full of praise for the President over his eloquent and intelligent delivery, which many believed had exposed the NDC as hypocritical over the issue of the defence cooperation agreement with the United States of America.

GNA