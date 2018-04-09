New Presiding Member For Effutu Assembly

Members of Effutu Municipal Assembly have in a special meeting elected Mr Andrews Ankama as the Presiding Member of the Assembly.

Mr Ankama Assembly Member for Abasaraba North/Zongo after the close of filing of nomination forms was the sole candidate and after the elections, obtained 21 out of the 27 votes cast, five voted No and one ballot was rejected.

The election, conducted by a team from the Electoral Commission (EC) led by Mr. Dominic Agbanu Awutu-Senya East Director of the Commission, was convened by Mr. Ahemd-Rufai Ibrahim the Coordinating Director of Effutu.

The meeting became necessary following the failure by Mr. Joseph Sylvester Silver former PM and Mr Ankama to secure the two-third of the majority votes of the members in the last election held at their First Ordinary meeting of the third session of the sixth assembly on 29th March, 2018.

Mr Emmanuel Quartey a Commissioner Oath led Mr Ankama to take the oath of allegiance, office and secrecy and later sworn him into office.

The PM elect, thanked the members for giving him their mandate to lead the house and called for their cooperation to ensure the success and the smooth running of the Assembly.

He announced that his doors would be opened to receive fruitful suggestions and ideas that would help him to continue from where his predecessor left.

'I will not hesitate to consult the immediate past PM for ideas and direction to help me steer the affairs of the Assembly'.

Mr Alexzander Afenyo-Markin Member of Parliament for Effutu congratulated the new PM elect, the entire house and the immediate past PM for his good and exemplary stewardship.

He urged the new PM to work hard within the two years period to lead the assembly towards the total development of the area, saying the University of Education Winneba is the bread basket of the assembly which they had not taken advantage of to increase their Internally Generated Funds.

'You should work with the members by lobbing the university authorities to support the assembly in execution of programmes and projects in the municipality as part of their social responsibilities to the community,' he stated.

He expressed the hope that together they could do it with the help of God towards total development of Effutuman.

In his first siting, the PM dissolved all committees of the assembly which per the standing orders their tenure of office had also expired.