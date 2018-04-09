Strange Mosquitoes Invade Adabraka

Residents close to the Adabraka Market, a suburb of Accra, have been exposed to strange Mosquito bites, which could lead to an epidemic due to unsanitary conditions in the area.

This followed a bad stench emanating from the drains and homes due to the illegal activities of some foreign nationals believed to be Malians and Nigeriens.

They are allegedly buying and selling used bottles dumped on their premises and believed to be breeding Mosquitos.

The situation has also exposed the residents, especially children to a lot of health risks as they often rushed to various hospitals through mosquito bites leading to severe Malaria and other diseases.

Also the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) transformers serving the community are covered with heaps of used bottles as if it was going to be sent for recycling, which the residents described as a contributing factor for the strange mosquito invasion to the area.

This came to light during the National Sanitation Day Exercise at Adabraka led by Mr Victor Acquaye, Director of Public Health Department of the AMA for a massive clean-up with the Enforcement Task Force to mark the day.

Mr Vincent Yaw Ofori, a resident of the area, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency, said, 'We are confronted with grave sanitation problems because a large number of residents who live in the area lack sense of cleanliness.'

He called on the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) to evacuate as early as possible all heaps of used bottles homes and prosecute them to bring sanity in the area.

He reminded the people of Adabraka that a clean and healthy environment was the surest guarantee of good health and urged them to keep their surroundings clean at all times.

The Enforcement Task Force later cleaned the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Independence Avenue, Graphic and Castle Roads, Agbogbloshie and Kaneshie.

He said the task force would intensify their efforts at monitoring sanitary conditions and hygiene within Accra and pay serious attention to the stores and table-top traders to register with the accredited Waste Management Companies to avoid arrest and prosecution.

Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), told the GNA that the AMA was embarking on vigorous public health education and enforcement drive to keep the people alive to their civic responsibilities.

He said the AMA's vision of promoting good health in the communities was in fulfilment of the President's initiative to ensure a clean Accra and would be maintained and sustained for a healthy environment.

He cautioned them of the indiscriminate dumping of refuse into drains even though the rain pattern which had changed due to climate change could create unimaginable disasters.

'Throwing refuse into gutters and drains is likely going to block water ways and result in the spread of diseases putting the lives of the residents at risk always'. He said.

Mr Joseph Akl, Deputy General Manager of Qualiplast Limited, who participated in the exercise with his staff told the GNA that it was their cooperate responsibility to support the AMA in every sanitation issue in Accra.

He urged the people to segregate the waste to ensure good sanitation.