Three Senior High Schools Receive Furniture From Agona West MP

Mrs Cynthia Morrison, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Agona West has presented 1,000 mono desks to three Senior High Schools in the Constituency to improve quality education in the area.

The beneficiary schools are; Swedru School of Business (SWESBUS), Nyakrom Senior High Technical School and Nyakrom Sidiqq Senior High School.

SWESBUS had 600, Nyakrom Senior High Technical School had 150 and Siddiqq Senior High School at Agona Nyakrom had 250 desks.

Mrs Morrison after the presentation told the Media, that she lobbied the GETFUND for the furniture to improve quality teaching and learning in the Agona West Municipality.

According to the MP, her prime objective was to ensure quality education coupled with adequate provision of teaching and learning materials to all schools to offer equal right to every student in her constituency.

She gave the assurance that government would provide equal opportunity to all Ghanaian Children to have access to quality education to reduce abject poverty facing Ghanaians.

She said a six-classroom block had been rehabilitated at Bobikuma from her share of the MPS' Common fund and also constructed a bus stop for Lower Bobikuma and health equipment sent to Egyabusua health Centre.

She said laboratory equipment had also been sent to the Upper Bobikuma Health Centre as part of the efforts to bring health care delivery to the door steps of the people.

The MP said due to congestion at the Maternity Ward of the Agona Swedru Municipal Hospital, grounds would soon be broken for the construction of new maternity ward to provide quality health care system in the Agona West.

The MP did not disclose the source of funding for the project, but assured Managers of the Hospital that it would soon begin.

She said the Agona Swedru Town Hall which served as the only community centre would be rehabilitated and expanded by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.

The MP disclosed that six new water closet (W/C) toilet facilities would be constructed to ensure quality environmental sanitation by reducing open defecation.

She mentioned beneficiaries of the project as; Agona Swedru Ankyease, Agona Swedru Desuanim and Agona Nkubem, Agona Nyakrom and Ahamadonko.