The "Trotro" Ride Back Home

The baby behind me is crying so loud, the woman beside me has a carrier bag and it smells like Banku and Grilled Tilapia making my throat beg for saliva but her sweaty body is making my white shirt very dirty; but no problem, my OMO and Sunlight from sundays washing still lie on my kitchen floor.

The lady on the next row is shouting so much on her never ending phone conversation....

what language is she even speaking?

The music from the drivers car tape is high enough to cause an ear drum damage. And why are they stopping at every busstop? Sometimes I wish we can just fly to our destinations.

In the middle of all these, I just couldn't hold my laughter when a loud "I like your moving moving" ringtone woke me up from my small doozing off. Wooow, Chinese phones will kill us. So loud ringtones but you have to shout to speak. She has joined the first lady in one of Ghana's loudest phone conversations ever. They probably deserve an award. Do we have an award for this?

Oh thank God, the pure water seller just passed by my window and I bought one "special ice" but it taste strange ooo. May be they are faking this to.

Now I have to pee. My usual urinal at Madina station charges 30p now ooo. You drink water for 20p and pee it out for 30p. Funny world. But no matter what, I have to pee or find some corner in between those kiosk and stores at the Station near the "goat sellers" stands.

Its amaizing how those our brothers have been throwing one goat after the other from one pen to the other. And the smells from the goats, how do they manage it? Their wives and girlfriends will answer this. My biggest headache is now with what to eat for lunch. The woman with the Tilapia just alighted and now my mind is all filled with Banku and Tilapia.. mtweeee. I can't afford this today so some kenkey and those small small fried Tilapia will do. Every Tilapia is Tilapia.

This driver paaa, won't he at least change the song? Freedom Freedom Freedom.. Shatta Wale self go bore. Thank God the next two stops is my busstop but as usual, there is traffic to the station. The few passengers on board are insulting the President left and right as if he created the traffic. Political talk now. Everybody has something to say about the Presidency and his recent speech about the US Ghana Military Co-operation deal. I wish I could contribute but they are arguing in Twi and Ga languages and I am Ewe; my Twi is so horrible not to talk of Ga. Its interesting the way we think in Ghana oooo.

Sh****t, somebody spoil the air and everybody started frowning. Even the driver had to stop the music and asked who was that. Come see people opening windows already opened. Traffic dey happen serious. Hahahaha

Time to get off, get my kenkey and go home. May be I shouldn't think of food after inhaling the bad air earlier.

Eiiii, see this mate ooo; he said I didn't pay him ooo. He wants to embarass me ooo. I go sound one eye top give am ooo. Like dem go beat me kill me today for this station. LOL

The ride on a trotro is not only a journey but a different experience everyday. Until I get my own ride someday, the trotro will always be my friend and I will keep learning.

Writer: Honour Agbemor-Flint #iAmKwami